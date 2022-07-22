Helicopter crash in Waterloo

Pictured is the crash scene Friday morning in Waterloo. (Corey Doerr photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday to a helicopter crash in a cornfield near the 400 block of Mockingbird Lane west of Route 3 in Waterloo.

The helicopter, which was spraying chemicals on the crop, crashed and overturned in the field before coming to rest about 50 feet from nearby homes.

Fortunately, the pilot was not injured in the crash. Waterloo police identified the pilot as Jeffrey Hill, 43, of Texas.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Police Department. A Federal Aviation Administration official also responded to the crash site.