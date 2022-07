Pictured is the crash scene Friday morning north of Waterloo. (Scott Woodsmall photo)

A minivan and tractor pulling a wheel rake collided shortly after 10 a.m. Friday on Route 3 near Hanover Road north of Waterloo.

The Waterloo and Columbia fire departments responded to the crash along with Monroe County EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

