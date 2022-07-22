Shot fired at Monroe County campground

In what police described as an isolated incident involving individuals who knew each other, possible charges are pending after a firearm was discharged Thursday night at the Freedom Lakes Campground, 5239 Sportsman Road, Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. after a caller told 911 dispatch that a man was actively shooting at another male individual. Dispatch informed deputies that the caller had lost sight of the individual being shot at after the gun shot went off, so it was unknown if anyone had been shot.

MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said that within 13 minutes of the initial call, deputies joined officers from the Waterloo Police Department in arriving on scene. Monroe County EMS was also dispatched as a precaution.

Police said that during the course of an investigation, it was discovered a shot was fired from a weapon but no one was struck by the gun shot. Also, a gun was recovered and taken as evidence as the possible weapon used.

Two men were taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Jail pending further investigation.

Biggs said deputies and investigators remained at the campground to process the crime scene and interviewed witnesses until about 1:13 a.m.

Once the investigation is completed, the case will be submitted to the Monroe County States Attorney’s Office for review of possible charges, Biggs said.

“This was an isolated incident where all individuals were familiar with each other,” Biggs said.