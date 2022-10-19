Hayes named new regional extension direction

Laquitsha Bejoile-Hayes

The University of Illinois Extension announced Laquitsha Bejoile-Hayes as the new county director serving Madison, Monroe and St. Clair counties effective Oct. 17.

Hayes is a Cahokia native and graduated from University of Illinois-Springfield with a master’s degree in public health. She began her public health career at Eastside Health District, where she served in various roles and gained experience in program leadership and budget management. Through her experiences, she developed a passion for improving health outcomes in underserved communities.

“Getting really deeply ingrained in it and just seeing the need that is out there, especially being a woman, just knowing how disproportionate our health disparities are, it just hits home for me,” Hayes said.

She transitioned to the U of I Extension in 2016 as an extension program coordinator for the Illinois State Board of Education, then SNAP Education. She has recently served as the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Educator and SNAP-Ed Administrator.

During her time with the U of I Extension, she implemented food access projects, led projects such as Belleville’s Farmer’s Market Voucher Program, and sat on school wellness committees. She was also a coach and mentor for staff and has developed strong leadership skills.

Through the U of I Extension, she received her supervisory skills training and is currently working on obtaining her HR series certification.

Hayes is also a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Incorporated, an organization that solely operates on fundraising efforts and works to better the lives of women and their families worldwide.

Hayes said she is excited to begin her new role as county director, where she will continue to focus on pressing issues relating to food, health, environment and economy and supporting underserved populations.

Hayes added that a specific focus for her as she enters the position is to address much needed changes in the extension’s internal infrastructure.

The extension is currently looking for 4H and SNAP educators as well as other community workers. Hayes said her current goal and vision is to expand the extension and make sure services are available to all audiences.

“We’re definitely going to expand and elevate the programming that we have been doing,” Hayes said, “and hopefully the communities throughout all counties, they can recognize that change of being more intentional and genuine in everything that we do.”

Open houses welcoming Hayes at the three area U of I Extension three offices take place in December.

She will be at the Monroe County Annex Building, 901 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

For more information, call 618-939-3434.