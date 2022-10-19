Moore Street project advances

The City of Waterloo last Wednesday announced that the North Moore Street construction project has moved to the next stage.

The intersection of Moore Street and Columbia Avenue is now open following months of it being closed to traffic.

Stage 2 of construction requires the closure of North Moore Street from Helping Hand Thrift Store (entrance will be open) to the exit of Gibault’s circle drive (exit will be open).

For more information, call City Hall at 618-939-8600.

Waterloo Director of Public Works Tim Birk said about 70 percent of the project’s to-do list is complete, with such tasks as storm sewer work, a wall in front of Helping Hand, curb and guttering, base asphalt, a granular base for the roadway, 442 tons of surface asphalt, construction of a concrete walking path and seeding/mulching still needing to be done.

“At this time I can’t provide you a final completion date. I wish I could,” Birk said. “The contractor is starting to experience delays in getting materials to get the job completed. Also, weather will play a big part in how much gets done this fall.”