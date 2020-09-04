Hawks win Monroe County Golf Tournament

Gibault’s Ryan Bollinger putts during the Monroe County Golf Tournament. (Corey Saathoff photo)

The Gibault Catholic High School boys golf team continued its impressive start to the season by claiming local bragging rights on Thursday, winning the Monroe County Golf Tournament at Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.

The Hawks shot an 18-hole team score of 310, which was 16 strokes better than second place Waterloo. Columbia placed third and Valmeyer placed fourth.

Gibault’s Ryan Bollinger was the top overall golfer in the tourney with a three-over-par 75. Waterloo’s Jaden Smith was next at 77.

Gibault’s Alex Sweeney and Ryan Kruse tied for third place overall at 78, followed by fellow Hawk Landan Vollmer with a 79.

The Hawks are now 6-1 on the season, including nine-hole team scores of 147 last Thursday at Acorns and 148 last Wednesday at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

For photos from the county golf tourney, which are available for purchase as prints, click here.