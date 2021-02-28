Hawks, Eagles soar to victory

Columbia’s Taylor Holten shoots during a recent game. (Bob Haentzler photo for Gateway Photography)

In high school girls basketball over the weekend, Gibault and Columbia picked up wins while other local teams suffered defeat.

Gibault (3-6) was victorious at Chester on Saturday, 47-43. The Hawks had a hot night from long range, making 10 three-pointers.

Maddie Davis led the way with 20 points (five three-pointers) and 10 rebounds. Kailynne Small added 16 points (four three-pointers) for Gibault, which hosts Red Bud on Monday.

Red Bud (5-3) won 50-38 over Dupo on Saturday. Hannah Sievers scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Red Bud.

Dupo (2-3) hosts New Athens (2-3) on Tuesday.

Columbia improved to 3-5 on the season with a 60-54 win in overtime at home Saturday against Salem. The Eagles outscored Salem 17-11 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Ava Khoury led Columbia with 23 points and eight rebounds. Karsen Jany added 16 points and six rebounds.

Columbia hosts Freeburg on Tuesday.

Waterloo (2-5) lost a heartbreaker at Roxana on Saturday, 33-32. It was a poor shooting day for the Bulldogs, who went 9-for-48 (19 percent) from the floor.

Norah Gum led Waterloo with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs host Father McGivney on Monday and play Tuesday at Civic Memorial.

Valmeyer (0-6) lost 56-28 to Marissa on Saturday. Tinleigh Jakimauskas scored 11 points to lead the Pirates, who play Tuesday at Red Bud.