Guilty plea in sex abuse case

Matthew Hubbard

A 41-year-old St. Louis man entered a guilty plea recently in Monroe County Circuit Court on a felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Sentencing for Matthew T. Hubbard is now set for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23.

The charge came about after a juvenile female who worked at Camp Wartburg in Waterloo told police she had been sexually abused by an adult male staff member of the camp.

This staff member, identified as Hubbard, met the juvenile at the camp, after which a sexual relationship was formed by Hubbard and this juvenile that lasted between August and December 2020, police said.

Hubbard was employed at Camp Wartburg from May 2019 to Dec. 23, 2020. Prior to that, he worked at Caywoods Youth Center in Waterloo from May 2018 to July 2019 as a full-time employee and from September to October 2019 on a part-time basis, police said.

Camp Wartburg Executive Director Robert Polansky said camp leadership were made aware of the situation on Dec. 23, 2020.

“The employee in question was immediately terminated and Camp Wartburg’s executive director reported the accusations to the local authorities for investigation,” Polansky said.