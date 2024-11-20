Guilty plea in Red Bud murder

Shawn Porter

A Red Bud man entered a guilty plea for a 2023 murder in that city.

The North County News reported that Shawn Porter, 49, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to a charge of first degree murder stemming from a dispute that occurred in June 2023 in Red Bud that resulted in the death of Donald “Ennie” F. Steibel, 76, of Red Bud.

On Oct. 18, Porter had been found guilty on federal charges of possession of an unregistered destructive device and attempted arson, both of which also stemmed from the same incident.

Sentencing for those charges has been set for Feb. 3, 2025.

Randolph County State’s Attorney James Kelley recommended Porter be sentenced to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the Randolph County charge.

On June 21, 2023, Porter poured a combustible fluid onto Donald “Ennie” F. Steibel, 76, of Red Bud, during a dispute. Steibel suffered serious injuries from the incident and subsequently passed away.

Steibel’s family was in agreement with the 25-year prison sentence for Porter, Kelley told the North County News.

The federal and Randolph County sentences on this case would be served concurrently.

The Randolph County sentencing hearing for Porter is scheduled for March 7.