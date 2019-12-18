Girls hoops tourney underway

Mother Nature threw a giant snowball on the Candy Cane Classic schedule at Gibault Catholic High School, but the tournament will go on with revisions.

Games slated for Monday will now be played Wednesday, meaning Thursday’s second round games will be played Friday.

The tournament will still conclude Saturday, with the title slated to tip off about 1:30 p.m.

Gibault (7-5) picked up home wins last week over Red Bud and Metro-East Lutheran in advance of hosting the Candy Cane Classic.

The Hawks went on a 13-4 fourth quarter run to win 36-32 over Red Bud last Wednesday. Ashlyn Wightman led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

On Thursday, Wightman was honored for reaching the career 1,000-point milestone and led the way again with 20 points and 15 rebounds in a 39-24 victory over Metro-East Lutheran.

Gibault’s Ashlyn Wightman was honored Thursday for recently surpassing 1,000 career points.

Gibault opened tourney play Tuesday night with a 38-30 loss to Wood River. The Hawks shot under 29 percent from the floor for the game.

Wightman led the way with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, who will take on Roxana at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Wightman is averaging 13 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game this season. Maddie Davis is averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

On Saturday, Waterloo (4-7) picked up a 50-45 victory over Wesclin. The Bulldogs were led by Ali Scace and Nora Gum, who scored 11 points each.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo lost 71-57 at Chester. Aubrey Hubbard poured in 21 points to lead the Bulldogs, connecting on seven of 14 three-point attempts.

Waterloo, who opens Candy Cane Classic play against Valmeyer on Wednesday night, lost 63-18 to Highland on Thursday.

Hubbard leads the ‘Dogs in scoring at nearly 12 points per game, including 52 percent shooting from three-point range.

Ella Bockhorn is the team’s leading rebounder at 8.4 per game.

Columbia (5-5) lost 49-18 to Breese Central on Thursday.

The Eagles opened tourney play Tuesday against Roxana, winning 43-35. Karsen Jany scored 13 points and Ava Khoury added 11 points. Avrie Barthel chipped in with five points and 10 rebounds.

Columbia faces Wood River on Friday.

Taylor Holten and Jany have been the leading scorers of late for the Eagles. Barthel is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game to lead the team.

Valmeyer (1-6) lost 69-14 at Marissa on Thursday.

Lexi Davis has performed well of late for the Pirates and is currently averaging 4.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the season.

Dupo (3-5) pulled out a 33-30 win over Wood River on Thursday. The Tigers went on a 12-4 run in the fourth quarter to emerge victorious.

Octavia Heidelberg led the way with 12 points and 16 rebounds for the Tigers. She is averaging 12 points and 14.5 rebounds per game this season despite shooting just 39 percent from the free-throw line.