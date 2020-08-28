Gibault girls tennis | Team of the Week

The Gibault Catholic High School girls tennis team is this week’s Republic-Times Team of the Week. The Hawks began their season under new head coach Becky Kane with a 7-2 victory over Metro-East Lutheran in Edwardsville on Thursday. Pictured in front, from left, are Sydney Simonton, Maria Biske and Hadley Schneider; back row: Coach Kane, Addy Murphy, Maddie Davis, Grace Busch, Mary Ellen Koeninger and Macy Schneider. Biske, Davis, Hadley Schneider and Simonton posted singles wins and Biske/Macy Schneider, Davis/Busch and Koeninger/Hadley Schneider won in doubles.