Miller Lite | Team of the Week

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Miller Lite men’s softball team, featuring several players from the Monroe County area. Miller Lite won the 2020 Millstadt Friday Night League Playoffs on Aug. 21. Miller Lite beat Laura Buick, 29-8, in the first game, then Laura Buick came back through the loser’s bracket and topped Miller Lite, 36-29, to set up the championship final. Miller Lite prevailed, 40-16, to repeat as league playoff champions. Pictured are team members, front row, from left, Chris “Crisco” Voelker, Justin Boman, Greg Godier, Ross Huebner, Jeremy Steibel and Alex and Wesley Voelker; back row: Austin Sweet, Greg Floarke, Craig Roever, Mark Papenberg and Matt Voelker.