Gallagher’s to close temporarily

Gallagher’s Restaurant in Waterloo announced that it will be temporarily closing Jan. 1 to allow for renovations on its building.

“Our concept is to reinvest in the community and do a renovation to the building inside and out,” owner James Gallagher said. “It’s much needed. We’ve been there 17 years, and it’s just time.”

Gallagher said his family has been wanting to update the building for years but have not found a way to given the customer volume and employees who need to work.

He said they decided to close down this season because the winter months are the slowest time for restaurants and the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically decreased business.

Specific renovations are still being determined.

In the months off, Gallagher said the restaurant will also revamp its menu.

“Back when we opened until maybe the 2010 era, we were a little more upscale,” Gallagher noted. “We’ll probably revert to something similar to that.”

Gallagher said Twisted Tree Steakhouse in St. Louis and Popeye’s Chop House in St. Rose would be good comparisons to the future Gallagher’s Restaurant menu.

There will also be a new private dining menu for patrons who use the establishment’s third floor.

Gallagher thanked customers for their years of patronage and encouraged them to visit the restaurant when it reopens in April.

“We’ll reopen in the springtime with flowers blooming and renewed energy in the air,” he said. “We’re crossing our fingers that, by then, COVID has run its course for the most part and businesses will be reopening.”

The last day to visit the current Gallagher’s Restaurant, located at 114 W. Mill Street in Waterloo, is Dec. 31.

For more information, call 939-9933.