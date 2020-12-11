Friday evening crashes in Columbia

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel were busy Friday night handling two crashes involving injury.

The first crash occurred about 6:50 p.m. on Valmeyer Road just west of DD Road. A fire official said a vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest several feet down an embankment. The younger female driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of a back injury.

The next crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway and involved two vehicles. A male driver required extrication from his vehicle and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

