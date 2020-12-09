More COVID deaths as Monroe County awaits vaccine

Monroe County’s death toll from the novel coronavirus is up to 52 following seven more local deaths in the past week.

The three newest deaths were a 73-year-old man, a 81-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, none of whom were associated with a long-term care facility.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner reported two of the deaths Tuesday and another Wednesday.

“The ones that are not associated with long-term care are just ones where conditions worsened at home, they went to the hospital and continued downhill from there,” Wagner said.

This past Thursday, Monroe County had new three deaths associated with different senior care facilities.

Integrity Healthcare in Columbia, Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation Center and Cedarhurst in Waterloo each had a resident’s death reported.

The Oak Hill death was originally not classified as being due to coronavirus, but now it is. The Cedarhurst resident died after being transferred to Oak Hill, but the death is still attributed to the former facility.

The sixth death was not a new one, but a resident of Integrity who died some time ago and the state had been counting toward the county’s total. Wagner was just notified of this death Thursday.

The uptick in deaths comes as the Monroe County’s case total continues to steadily rise, and as it set a new record for hospitalizations.

Monroe County has had 2,423 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. It has reported 287 new cases since Dec. 2, and there are more than 300 active cases.

There are 22 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

Wagner said he has so far not seen a post-Thanksgiving surge in case numbers, though he is noticing more people in their 60s and older are contracting COVID-19.

“Before Thanksgiving it was kind of all over the map in terms of age, but we’re seeing a few more older people who are coming up positive right now,” Wagner explained before noting he assumes some of that is due to Thanksgiving gatherings. “It’ll be about another week or so before if we start seeing hospitalizations in that age group go up and another week from that with deaths increasing.”

It is too early to know for certain that there was not a spike in cases after this holiday like there has been after every previous holiday because the virus can incubate for up to 14 days.

Wagner attributed the lack of a sharp increase so far to people taking safety precautions.

“I think people were getting together, but they were cautious,” Wagner said. “They were with family members or people they knew the behavior of. If someone was running around all the time unmasked, they probably weren’t real welcome at a whole lot of Thanksgivings, and that’s what I’ve heard from the general public.”

In related news, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new quarantine guidelines. Read more on that by clicking here.

To help find local cases, another free mobile COVID-19 testing site will be set up at the Monroe County Annex, 901 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo, this Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regardless of whether there is a surge, the county should have some good news on the pandemic front next week because the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the first vaccines in Illinois will be dedicated to hospital and health care workers in the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita.

Monroe County is on that list.

Wagner said the county could receive its first vaccine shipment on Dec. 15.

“It’s looking like the 15th, then it should be a regular occurrence, weekly, after that,” he said.

The vaccines will be shipped to 10 regional hospital coordinating centers, who will then coordinate distribution to the 50 counties. For this area, 6,825 doses are being shipped to Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

The Pfizer vaccine – which must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures – will most likely be approved by the Food and Drug Administration this week, making it the first shipment areas will receive.

The Moderna vaccine, which does not have to be stored at those temperatures, is also expected to be OK’d in the coming weeks.

Wagner noted that details are still being worked out for the first shipment.

Since Monroe County does not have a hospital, for example, Wagner said he does not yet know if the first vaccine shipment will be used for hospital employees who live here or if some will be sent to Randolph County.

Long-term care facility workers will not get vaccinated from that first shipment because CVS and Walgreens are handling those vaccinations.

Wagner also said many early vaccine doses may be shipped to larger cities and hospitals because they have the freezers required to store the vaccine.

In places like Monroe County, all doses received must be used before they go bad.

“They are being very cautious on not wasting any of it,” Wagner said of how the state is handling vaccine shipments. “They’re going to be very careful so that if you get a shipment you can use it and not stockpile it.”

One particular Wagner does know is that each dose of the vaccine this county receives will go to a new person, as opposed to half that number, because the vaccine requires two shots.

“Every time we get a new shipment, Illinois has got the second shipment 28 days later planned to come. That’s a good thing,” he said.

Overall, the Waterloo zip code has had 1,207 cases (12,623 tests performed), the Columbia zip code has had 956 cases (5,478 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 85 cases (543 tests), according to the IDPH.

The IDPH on Friday listed Monroe County, along with every county in the state except Champaign, as being at the warning level for COVID-19.

For the week of Nov. 22, the county had 810 cases per 100,000 residents (the goal is less than 50), a test positivity rate of 17.6 percent (the goal is less than or equal to 8 percent), performed 1,703 tests (the goal is to do enough to meet the positivity rate) and 18.4 percent of ICU beds available (the goal is at least 20 percent).

This is the first time Monroe County has not met the ICU availability metric. It met every other one.

In St. Clair County, there have been 16,905 total positive tests and 278 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 171,302 tests have been performed there.

The St. Clair County Health Department suspended food or liquor licenses for seven bars and restaurants late last week, for not complying with a statewide ban on indoor service, including The Nail in New Athens and George’s Pub in East Carondelet.

Randolph County has had 2,649 confirmed cases, 274 of which are active. Thirty-one people have died from the virus in that county.

The metro east, including these counties and Monroe County, has seen its test positivity rate remain well over the level at which mitigations are imposed.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 15.1 percent on Dec. 5. It has been over the threshold for new mitigations of 8 percent for more than a month.

The region has only 17 percent of its medical or surgical beds available and just 19 percent of its ICU beds.

Illinois overall is up to 804,174 cases of coronavirus and 13,487 deaths.

There are 5,190 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, including 1,071 people in ICU beds and 626 on ventilators.

Neighboring Missouri has recorded 328,206 confirmed cases and 4,355 deaths. That includes 50,971 cases in St. Louis County and 13,446 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 15.1 million people have contracted the virus, while at least 285,070 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 67.9 million cases of coronavirus and over 1.5 million COVID-19-related deaths.