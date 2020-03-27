Friday injury crash south of Fults

Pictured is the crash scene late Friday morning on Stringtown Road south of Fults. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Emergency personnel responded about 11:15 a.m. Friday to a vehicle crash in the area of 1837 Stringtown Road south of Fults in far southern Monroe County.

A pickup truck struck a tree and the male driver was trapped inside with injuries. An ARCH Air Medical Service helicopter was dispatched to the scene but was later waved off. The driver, who police identified as 19-year-old Jacob Mosbacher, was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Prairie du Rocher Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the crash. The Maeystown Fire Department was dispatched to assist at the scene.