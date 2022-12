The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS responded along with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department about 2 p.m. Friday for a vehicle crash in the area of Imbs Station Road at Cement Hollow Road in rural St. Clair County.

The vehicle was on its side in a wooded area.

The male driver of the vehicle was treated by EMS personnel on scene but refused medical transport. A Columbia EMS ambulance gave the man a ride to his home, which was located nearby.