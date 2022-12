Emergency personnel responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to an apparent rollover crash in the area of Bluff Road at Ziebold Road near Valmeyer.

A vehicle was found overturned in a wooded area at that location. Following a search, it was determined the driver and any other possible occupants had left the scene.

Police were contacting the owner of the vehicle, who is a local resident, upon last report.

Check for more information as it becomes available.