Friday crash in rural Millstadt

A man was injured in a rollover crash shortly after 5 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Kropp Road in rural Millstadt.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said Mitchell C. Matecki, 31, of Millstadt, was traveling east in the 1500 block of Kropp Road in his 2010 Chevrolet SUV when a vehicle was traveling west on Kropp Road in the center of both lanes. Matecki swerved to miss the vehicle and overcorrected, losing control and rolling over, striking a mailbox at 1525 Kropp Road.

Matecki was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville for treatment of unspecified injuries.