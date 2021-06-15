Crash on Route 3 at Columbia’s south end

Emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route 3 at South Main Street in Columbia. Route 3 northbound was closed temporarily as a result. One northbound lane of Route 3 was reopened at 5:22 p.m., and all of the southbound lanes were reopened at 5:50 p.m.

Initial reports are that four vehicles were involved, one being a semi tractor-trailer. A 50-gallon diesel fuel tank ejected from one truck involved in the crash, causing a leak. The other vehicles involved were a Dodge truck, a Toyota Camry and Ford Edge.

Columbia EMS responded to check on vehicle occupants as a precaution, with no serious injuries being reported. One person did get transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of an arm injury.

A subsequent minor crash occurred at the same intersection involving a semi truck pulling a flatbed and a passenger car. The semi continued northbound on Route 3.