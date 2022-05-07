Fire destroys home near East Carondelet

Pictured is the scene of a Saturday morning house fire on Davis Street Ferry Road.

Six area departments responded early Saturday morning to a fully engulfed house fire near East Carondelet.

All occupants were able to exit the burning residence at 1703 Davis Street Ferry Road, but injuries – including burns – were reported by at least one person on scene. The extent of injuries was not yet known.

The fire was reported about 5:20 a.m., with the Dupo, Columbia, Cahokia, Camp Jackson, Millstadt and Villa Hills fire departments assisting the Prairie du Pont Fire Department.

The home appears to be a total loss.