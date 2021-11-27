Fire damages Waterloo golf course clubhouse

Pictured is the scene of the early Saturday morning fire to the clubhouse at Mystic Oak Golf Course in Waterloo.

The Waterloo, Columbia and Hecker fire departments responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday to a fire at the clubhouse of Mystic Oak Golf Course, 643 Ridge Road off Hamacher Street in Waterloo.

Flames were seen shooting from the structure upon emergency responder arrival. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was under control within a short amount of time.

The clubhouse includes an upstairs banquet room for special events and is also home to Mr. BBQ restaurant.

Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive said the cause of the fire appears to be a bucket containing cigarette butts outside of the structure.

“It was external. It started on the side deck and worked its way up to the attic,” Shive said, adding that an insurance company is further investigating the incident.

Shive said the firefighters’ attack on the blaze was “executed smoothly,” with flames knocked down within about five minutes after arriving on scene.

Damage to the clubhouse was limited to an exterior wall, the attic and roof.

“It’s all salvageable,” Shive said.