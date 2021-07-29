Fire call at Oak Hill

The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a sparking air conditioner unit on the outside of the Oak Hill senior living community, 623 Hamacher Street.

Waterloo Assistant Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said there was an electrical short on a tracer wire on a waterline leading to the A/C unit. Firefighters turned the breaker off and Oak Hill’s maintenance personnel will address the issue with an HVAC company.

There was no need to evacuate residents, Lloyd said.

“By shutting the breaker off there was no danger to any of the residents. They only lost A/C for about 10 minutes while we observed the situation with their maintenance,” Lloyd said. “We were able to isolate it and got the A/C back up and running.”