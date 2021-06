The Columbia and Dupo fire departments responded about 7:45 p.m. Monday to a fire call at Garden Place Senior Living, 480 DD Road in Columbia.

A furnace motor apparently caught fire, but there were no flames upon firefighter arrival.

All residents of Garden Place were evacuated as firefighters ventilated smoke from the building and checked for hotspots.

All fire department personnel had cleared the scene by 8:40 p.m.