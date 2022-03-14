Fire inside Columbia chemical plant

Multiple area fire departments responded to a chemical fire inside EMCO Chemical Packaging at 1900 Westgate Drive in Columbia shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Per a fire official on scene, a container of formaldehyde ignited inside the plant and was still on fire despite employees using fire extinguishers in an attempt to put out the blaze. The building was reported to be full of smoke when the initial call went out.

All employees of the two-story structure safely evacuated, per a fire official.

Responding agencies included the Columbia, Dupo, Waterloo, Millstadt, Cahokia and Mehlville fire departments, St. Clair County Special Services, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency, Columbia Police Department and Columbia EMS. The Freeburg Fire Department is standing by at Columbia’s station in case another call comes out.

EMCO Chemical Distributors is one of the leading providers of chemicals and chemical related products and services in North America.