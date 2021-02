The Waterloo Fire Department responded shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday to Oak Hill Senior Living & Rehabilitation, 623 Hamacher Street, for a report of a fire alarm sounding with water on the floor. Some residents were moved to another area of the facility.

“Their drip line from the sprinkler system froze, causing a leak in a break room,” Waterloo Assistant Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said.

The was a minor amount of water on the floor, which Oak Hill maintenance was able to clean up.