Chilly weather could mean more COVID cases

After a surge in coronavirus cases last week, the Monroe County Health Department reported 78 active cases Wednesday, a slight decline from Friday’s count of 85.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said this is on par with the state’s overall trend, attributing the increase to holiday celebrations and colder weather keeping people indoors. He said as winter comes, he is expecting to see another increase, but is hoping it is not a “surge.”

“The whole state has seen an increase over the past 1.5 weeks,” he said.

The health department is aware of only one hospitalization from the county and 105 total COVID-related deaths.

The latter has remained the same since the beginning of the month.

The Monroe County Health Department is rolling out the Pfizer COVID vaccine for younger kids, but so far there has not been a large number of takers.

Children ages 5-11 are eligible for a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and with this recent approval, the health department has hosted clinics at each local district in Monroe County.

A Monday afternoon clinic at Valmeyer School District saw 26 shots administered, a small percent of the district’s 5-11-year-olds, Wagner said.

Tuesday’s clinic for ages 5-11 at Columbia’s Parkview Elementary saw 100 shots administered, with students from Columbia, Waterloo and Valmeyer schools attending, Wagner said.

Wednesday is the last in the series of youth (ages 5-11) vaccination clinics at local schools. The health department will be administering this smaller Pfizer dose from 3:15-6 p.m. at the Zahnow Elementary School Gymnasium. Remember, one does not need to go to Waterloo school district to get the vaccine.

He said there was one individual handing out information regarding COVID vaccine skepticism at the Valmeyer clinic.

Wagner said he is confident the vaccine is safe for kids, otherwise the health department would not be administering it, but he understands there is a lot of skepticism surrounding kid COVID-19 shots.

“She has the right to hand out whatever she’d like,” he said, adding it is ultimately the parent or guardians’ choice to vaccinate or not to vaccinate their child.

The last clinic this week for kids ages 5-11 will be held from 3:15-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Waterloo’s Zahnow Elementary.

For those ages 12 and older, the health department will host a Pfizer drive-thru clinic from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at the fairgrounds.

Those looking to get their second or “booster” dose must bring a vaccination card.

“Monroe County is the only place where you can get a booster shot in a cattle barn,” Wagner said at this Monday’s county board meeting.

As of Wednesday, Illinois Department of Public Health data shows 54.68 percent (18,776) of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. Wagner said he does not think this includes children ages 5-11.