Woman dies following crash in Columbia

Pictured is the crash scene on Route 3 in Columbia on Wednesday morning. (Corey Saathoff photo)

A Dupo woman died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash in Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded about 10:45 a.m. to the two-car crash on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive in Columbia.

Both drivers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Responding agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Volunteer Fire Department and Columbia EMS.

Police said a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Harriet Grove, 91, of Dupo, was attempting to turn from the entrance to MotoMart on Southwoods Drive left onto northbound Route 3 when her car pulled out in front of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra driven by Kara Bordeaux, 34, of Waterloo, which was traveling south on Route 3.

Grove was transported by ambulance to Saint Louis University Hospital. Bordeaux was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Police said Thursday that Grove was pronounced deceased at the hospital as a result of her injuries.