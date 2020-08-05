Father Osang moving on

After 12 years serving at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo is moving to a new role as pastor of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Dupo.

“This has been a very rich and rewarding experience for me,” Idagbo said of his time in Waterloo. “I have learned a lot from a different culture, and I have come to a better appreciation of life in the United States.”

Prior to his arrival in Waterloo, Idagbo worked as provincial secretary of the Congregation of the Mission, or The Vincentians, a religious order of priests and brothers.

He was also chaplain at a girls high school in Nigeria.

Idagbo received his education through The Vincentians in his native country of Nigeria.

Idagbo began at Ss. Peter & Paul as a sacramental minister before later being appointed to the roles of parish administrator and pastor.

“It was a different and challenging experience,” he said of moving to America. “It took a while to adapt to the culture and the people.”

In the dozen years since then, Idago pointed to working with another parish in East St. Louis and meeting new members of his parish as particularly memorable.

Some of those interpersonal aspects of Idagbo’s job have been absent in the last three months because of the pandemic, which he said has been difficult.

“I believe this was one of my toughest challenges as we were unable to celebrate the Eucharist with the people for about three months,” Idagbo explained. “It was also challenging to provide a livestream of the Eucharist. Thankfully, I had help from several parishioners regarding the technical aspects of live streaming.”

Idagbo’s last day in Waterloo is not until mid-August, so he has had several opportunities to celebrate that sacrament with his congregation.

He will also get to see Ss. Peter & Paul parishioners during a farewell party being held in his honor this Friday and Saturday. To maintain safety during the pandemic, individuals must sign up for time slots for this party by visiting ssppcc.org.