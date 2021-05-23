Man fatally shot by police after shooting officer during Red Bud traffic stop

Pictured is the scene of the incident Sunday morning as police investigate on Route 3 in Red Bud. (North County News photo)

The Illinois State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning following a traffic stop in Red Bud.

Randolph County Sheriff Shannon Wolff said that shortly after 1:35 a.m., a call of shots fired was reported near the intersection of Route 3 and Clarence Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a Red Bud police officer was shot by an unidentified male suspect. The police officer was transported to a St. Louis area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A second Red Bud police officer discharged a firearm, which resulted in the death of the suspect.

Route 3 in Red Bud was closed at Clarence Drive until late Sunday morning as police continued an investigation.

The North County News said Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker and Red Bud Police Chief John Brittingham told them the injured Red Bud police officer was shot in the leg but is doing well and has since been released from the hospital.

There was only one suspect involved in the incident, they told the newspaper. The initial incident is reported to have started out as a traffic stop. Images at the scene showed a motorcycle on its side in the ditch near a Red Bud patrol car.

Police are still working to confirm the suspect’s identity and notify his family.

Walker did say the suspect was not from the local area.

A press conference has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Randolph County Courthouse in Chester.