Woman dies in Randolph County crash

Hannah D. Ruez

A young woman with Monroe County ties died last week in a Randolph County crash.

A two-vehicle crash on March 26 near Ellis Grove resulted in the death of Hannah D. Ruez, 30, of Ruma, per a Randolph County Coroner report.

According to the Illinois State Police, shortly after 6:45 a.m., Ruez’s 2019 Chevrolet Trax was traveling north on Route 3 near Dew Drop Road in rural Randolph County about three miles north of Ellis Grove. A 1994 Ford concrete truck was traveling south at the same location.

Ruez’s vehicle crossed the centerline, striking the Ford head-on. Route 3 was closed for several hours as the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and ISP investigated the incident.

Ruez was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ruez’s 7-year-old child was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with serious injuries. Ruez’s 4-month-old child was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Both children have reportedly since been released from the hospitals.

The driver of the concrete truck, a 49-year-old male from Evansville, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Hannah is the daughter of Kimberly Schremp of Waterloo and Brian Ruez of Ruma and the granddaughter of Robert and Willa Mae Prange of Waterloo and Dorothy and the late Earl Ruez of Ruma.

A graduate of Red Bud High School, Hannah worked at Miller’s Meat Market in Red Bud.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held April 8 at Leesman Funeral Homes, Red Bud. For the full obituary, click here.

A GoFundMe account has also been created to help with expenses.