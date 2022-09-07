Extra precautions at CHS following possible threat

In a letter to Columbia High School parents and staff, Columbia school officials said there would be additional student safety plans put in place at CHS after being made aware of a possible threat to “shoot up” the school on Wednesday.

“While there is no evidence of this threat at this time, student safety is our top priority,” the letter from Columbia School Superintendent Chris Grode and CHS Principal Brian Reeves states.

School officials said they were made aware of this possible threat after school on Tuesday. The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident in coordination with school administration.

“We are grateful to the students and parents that shared this information with us, which allowed us to act quickly in the name of student safety,” the letter states.

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said the situation originated from social media postings by a juvenile student that others thought were alarming in nature.

“Right now, it doesn’t look like anything credible,” Donjon said. “Things can get taken different ways.”

Still, Donjon said information on this incident will be forwarded to the Monroe County state’s attorney for review and consideration of possible charges against the juvenile.