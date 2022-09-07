Baum honored for community care

Margie Baum

Margie Baum, site manager with Human Support Services in Waterloo, was named 2022 Community Care Professional of the Year during the recent Illinois Association of Rehabilitation Facilities Educational Conference & Expo in East Peoria.

The 2022 Community Care Professional of the Year award recognizes excellence. This award seeks to recognize a frontline staff member working in an IARF member agency that exemplifies quality care, compassion, person-centered focus, and commitment to the individuals and families they support and understands the value of the care professional’s work.

Founded in 1973, HSS provides mental health and substance use services, crisis counseling and residential services to over 1,500 individuals with disabilities and mental illness throughout Monroe County.

“For over 20 years, HSS has been blessed to have Margie Baum as a member of our team. She truly demonstrates compassion and caring in every aspect of her job. I know that the individuals entrusted to her are receiving the very best person-centered care, as are the staff that she supervises,” said Anne Riley, President and CEO of HSS. “She is so deserving of this recognition and we could not be more proud of her.”

For more information on HSS, call 618-939-4444 or visit hss1.org.