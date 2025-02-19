End of the road for Raging ‘Dogs

Pictured, from left, are Freeburg-Waterloo hockey seniors Caiden Anderson, Jason Jarlsberg, Layne Wilkens and Austin Hopfinger.

The season came to an end for the Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs hockey squad Thursday night.

In a game three to decide who advanced to the second round of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 2A playoffs, the Raging Bulldogs lost 3-1 to Granite City.

Freeburg-Waterloo forced a game three by virtue of a shootout win last Tuesday night in O’Fallon.

The Raging Bulldogs emerged victorious, 3-2.

Shootout goals were scored by Layne Wilkens and Braden Neff. Logan Sherman stopped two of three Granite City shootout attempts in goal.

Freeburg-Waterloo fell in game one last Monday night.

Playing their final game as Raging Bulldogs were seniors Wilkens, Caiden Anderson, Austin Hopfinger and Jason Jarlsberg.

In the MVCHA Varsity 1A playoffs, the top-seeded Columbia Eagles opened their second round series with Triad on Tuesday night, winning 13-2. Jack Reuss had four goals and three assists. Cooper Reuss added a hat trick.

Game two takes place at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite City. Game three, if needed, would be 9 p.m. Monday in East Alton.

Columbia (16-5-3) received a first round bye after finishing in first place during the regular season.

Triad defeated Highland in three games during a first round matchup to advance against Columbia.

The top players for Columbia this season include Jack Reuss, who has 50 goals and 20 assists to lead the MVCHA in scoring.

In goal for the Eagles is senior Dalton Fitzgerald, who ranks among the top goalies with a 2.57 goals against average and .889 save percentage.