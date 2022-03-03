East Carondelet man dies in officer-involved shooting

An East Carondelet man was identified as the deceased in an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday night in Collinsville.

The Collinsville Police Department requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 to investigate the incident in the 100 block of Arnold Street in Collinsville.

ISP said that at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, Collinsville police responded to a residence for a reported home invasion. When officers arrived, they observed Kevin C. Steinhauer, 45, of East Carondelet inside the residence with a firearm.

Reportedly, after repeated orders from the officers to drop the weapon, ISP said Steinhauer opened the door and fired at the officers. Officers returned fire and struck Steinhauer. Officers attempted to render aid, but Steinhauer succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

An investigation is still ongoing, ISP said.