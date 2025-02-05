Eagles slam past Bulldogs

Columbia’s Sam Donald slams home two points during last Tuesday’s rivalry hoops victory at home against Waterloo. See more photos from this game and others online at republictimes.smugmug.com.



The high-flying Columbia High School boys basketball squad last Tuesday was seeking to avenge a defeat at the hands of its Monroe County rival for the Freeburg Holiday Tournament title.

The Eagles did just that, dismantling the Bulldogs at home to the tune of 50-39. The game was tied at 15-15 after one quarter before a packed gym, but Columbia took a 30-25 lead into the halftime locker room.

The Bulldogs, led by Alex Stell’s 17 points and 10 rebounds, climbed back into the game early in the fourth quarter, cutting Columbia’s lead to just two points. But the Eagles went on a late run and made crucial free throws to seal victory.

Brody Landgraf led the way for the Eagles with 17 points and nine rebounds. Eddie Smajic added 11 points.

Columbia saw more time at the charity stripe, going 13-for-19 at the free throw line as opposed to Waterloo’s showing of 5-for-7.

Columbia (20-4) followed this win with a 76-26 blasting of Salem on Friday. The score was 24-2 in favor of the Eagles after one quarter and 43-8 at halftime. Landgraf again led the way with 15 points, followed by Brady Hemminghaus with 13 points and Donald with 11 points.

On Saturday, the Eagles trailed 26-23 at home against Belleville West at halftime, only to emerge victorious by the score of 59-47. Columbia went on a 19-6 run in the third quarter.

Donald led the way with 24 points and nine rebounds. Smajic and Micah James each contributed 11 points.

Donald is averaging 16 points (77 percent from the free throw line) 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Smajic is averaging 13.3 points (45 percent from three-point range) and Landgraf is averaging 11 points per contest (77 percent free throw shooting).

The Eagles, winners of nine straight, play Friday at O’Fallon before hosting Breese Central on Tuesday.

Following last Tuesday’s loss at Columbia, Waterloo (18-8) traveled Friday to Mascoutah for a Mississippi Valley Conference showdown. The result was a 50-38 loss against another team Waterloo had beaten earlier this season.

Stell, a 6-foot-10 senior, was held to just six points and six rebounds on the night. Max Oswald, also a senior, led the ‘Dogs with 11 points and eight rebounds.

On Saturday, Waterloo got back into the win column with a decisive 74-60 victory over Mounds Meridian in Pinckneyville.

Stell turned in a monster effort for the ‘Dogs with 38 points, 18 rebounds and three blocked shots. Tyler DeVilder added 17 points (four three-pointers) and Oswald scored 12 points in addition to grabbing nine rebounds.

Stell is averaging 22 points, 13.6 rebounds and nearly three blocks per game this season.

Oswald is averaging 10 points and nearly seven rebounds per contest.

Waterloo, which has gone 4-6 since a 14-2 start, is hoping some home cooking will turn the tide back positive. The ‘Dogs hosted Red Bud on Tuesday, winning 80-40 behind 23 points from Stell. The ‘Dogs host Civic Memorial on Friday, and host Edwardsville this coming Tuesday.

Gibault (7-16) lost 69-47 at Red Bud on Saturday. Gibault was outrebounded 22-14 and lost the turnover battle 15-9 in the contest. Jack Holston led the Hawks with 16 points – including 4-for-8 from three-point range.

Last Tuesday, Gibault won 54-39 at home against Freeburg. Ryan Biffar led the Hawks with 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Holston added 12 points. Peyton Schaefer contributed 10 points and nine rebounds.

Biffar, a senior, leads the team in scoring this season at 10.7 points per game (77.5 percent free throw shooting). Holston, a sophomore, is averaging 10.3 points per game – including 46 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.

Gibault played Tuesday at Valmeyer, winning 64-50, then hosts Okawville on Saturday and hosts Chester on Tuesday.

Valmeyer (9-13) lost Friday night at Marissa, 55-42, getting 15 points and six rebounds from Landon Roy. Gavin Rau added 12 points, all via three-pointers.

On Thursday, the Pirates won 60-26 over Maryville Christian. Roy had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Aiden Crossin added 14 points and seven rebounds. Evan Hill added 12 points. Chase Snyder scored 10 points.

Last Tuesday, Pirates lost 66-49 to Father McGivney. Crossin led the way with 14 points. Roy and Hill each scored 12 points.

Crossin, a senior, leads Valmeyer this season at 15.2 points and 2.6 steals per game. He’s shooting 76 percent from the free throw line.

Roy, also a senior, is averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 2.3 steals per contest.

While Crossin has already eclipsed 1,000 career points at Valmeyer, Roy is just 54 points away from the milestone.

Following Tuesday’s game with Gibault, Valmeyer hosts Hancock on Wednesday, plays Friday at Steeleville and travels Tuesday to Lebanon.

Dupo (2-15) split two recent contests.

On Friday, the Tigers won 83-51 over Lebanon. Teegan Hargrove scored 24 points to lead Dupo, followed by Shia Owensby with 20 points and Kaden Scheppelman with 18 points.

Last Tuesday, Dupo lost 73-38 to Red Bud. Hargrove led the way with nine points for the Tigers, who host Maryville Christian on Thursday and New Athens on Friday.