Eagles, Hawks keep soaring

Pictured, above and below are the Columbia and Gibault baseball teams after winning regional championships at home on Saturday.

The Columbia and Gibault high school baseball teams picked up more postseason hardware on Saturday following state appearances last season.

Columbia (24-7) picked up a 3-1 victory at home on Saturday over Cahokia Conference rival Breese Central on Saturday to capture a Class 2A regional crown.

The game was tied 1-1 until Cash Bailey’s two-run bomb gave the Eagles the lead. That was all senior lefthander Brady Mathews needed, as he pitched a complete game pitching effort for the win.

Mathews struck out six and allowed only three hits on the day.

Last Wednesday, Columbia opened regional play with a 10-0 victory over Staunton in Alton. Bailey homered and drove in four runs, with teammate Brody Landgraf also driving in four runs on two hits.

Lucas Riebeling, a senior righthander, struck out five and allowed just one hit for the mound victory.

Next up for the Eagles is a date with Teutopolis in the Greenville Sectional on Wednesday. With a win, Columbia would face either Roxana or Effingham St. Anthony at 11 a.m. Saturday in the sectional final.

The sectional winner advances to the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Supersectional set for 2 p.m. Monday, with a spot in the state tourney on the line.

Ben Simmons leads Columbia in hitting at .446 with 21 RBIs and 19 runs, followed by Micah James at .342 with 24 runs, 18 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Bailey is hitting .333 with seven home runs, 28 RBIs and 24 runs this spring.

Riebeling is 8-1 with a 1.24 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 45 and one-third innings pitched.

Mathews is 7-3 with a 1.09 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Gibault (14-21) survived a scare last Wednesday to advance to Saturday’s regional final.

Last Wednesday, the Hawks won 4-3 at home over New Athens. Brady Biffar doubled and scored twice in addition to striking out six over two and one-third innings of relief for Gibault.

Peyton Schaefer started on the hill for the Hawks, striking out eight. Gibault only had two hits in the contest.

On Saturday, Gibault hosted rival Valmeyer for the regional title. Biffar was the star again in a 3-0 win for the Hawks.

Biffar, a senior lefty, struck out 12 over five and two-thirds innings. JJ Kinsey came on in relief for the save. In total, the Pirates were held to just three hits.

Cade Kostelac and Michael Wessel each had a hit and RBI for the Hawks, who advance to the Class 1A Father McGivney Sectional.

Gibault takes on Greenfield on Wednesday, with the winner moving on to Saturday’s sectional final against either Father McGivney or Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

The winner of the sectional advances to the Lincoln Land Community College Supersectional taking place in Springfield on Monday.

In addition to hitting .304 with 28 runs, Biffar is 7-3 on the mound with a 1.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 59 innings.

Leading the Hawks in hitting is Tyler Frierdich at .347 with 25 stolen bases and 17 runs. Schaefer is hitting .333 with 17 runs.

Valmeyer (17-12) advanced to Saturday’s regional final by virtue of a 3-0 win over Lebanon last Wednesday. Jake Coats pitched six innings for the victory and Landon Roy went 2-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases.

Despite the regional final loss, the Pirates should be excited about their future. Most key players will return next spring.

Among those is tall righthander Luke Blackwell, who went 7-1 with a 0.93 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 45 and one-third innings pitched in addition to hitting .365 with 30 RBIs and 29 runs.

Also returning are Roy (.364, 36 runs, 26 stolen bases) and Chase Snyder (.372, 29 RBIs).

Dupo (3-14) ended its season in heartbreaking fashion with a 3-2 loss at the hands of Lebanon last Tuesday. Carter McMannis pitched five solid innings and also went 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Tigers.

McMannis returns next season for Dupo, as does leading hitter Teegan Hargrove (.429, 11 RBIs) and top pitcher Deegan Prater (3.69 ERA).

The postseason for Waterloo (18-13) is just getting underway.

Waterloo posted a 4-3 victory with the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning Saturday at Mississippi Valley Conference rival Highland to conclude conference play.

Jack Roessler pitched six solid innings, and Waterloo got three hits each from Chaten Kirchner and Brian Lance.

Brayden Hays went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Last Wednesday, the ‘Dogs won 2-1 over Jerseyville. Max Oswald went 2-for-2 and Nolan Veto struck out 10 in a complete game three-hitter.

Waterloo lost 4-1 on Monday to Edwardsville, collecting only three hits on the day.

The Bulldogs are set to host a Class 3A regional, starting with a game against Freeburg at 4 p.m. Thursday. With a win, Waterloo would face either Highland or East St. Louis for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The winner of this regional advances to the Triad Sectional for a game at 2 p.m. May 29.

Oswald leads Waterloo in hitting this season at .484 with 20 runs, followed by Koby Osterhage at .382 with 14 stolen bases and 20 runs. Roessler is hitting .330 with three homers, 27 RBIs and 21 runs.

Nate Phillips is the ace of Waterloo’s pitching staff at 6-3 with a 1.56 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 58 and one-third innings.

Veto is 5-2 with a 2.10 ERA and Roessler is 4-2 with a 3.38 ERA.