Eagles fall just short of state title

As the late, great Yogi Berra once said: “It was déjà vu all over again.”

The Columbia High School baseball squad made a return trip to Peoria for the IHSA Class 2A state tournament after placing third last season. And just like last year, the Eagles faced Joliet Catholic.

This time it was in the state final instead of the semifinal, but the result was the same. Columbia (34-5) dropped a heartbreaker to Joliet Catholic on Saturday, 4-2.

Last year, Joliet Catholic won 4-1 over Columbia, using a three-run fifth inning to advance to the Class 2A final. Joliet Catholic finished with the top trophy last season as well.

On Saturday, Joliet Catholic jumped on Columbia starter Lucas Riebeling. A three-run first inning put the Eagles in an early hole.

Joliet Catholic added a tally in the third to go up 4-0 before Columbia found an answer to starting pitcher Nathan Ciemny. It was a strange top of the third inning, as a Joliet Catholic foul ball busted a water pipe in the upper deck on the third base side. The noise and mess from spouting water resulted in a 15-minute delay. Also in that inning, a Joliet Catholic baserunner appeared to break his nose when the throw struck him while stealing second – resulting in an injury delay.

Columbia leadoff hitter Jack Steckler walked to begin the bottom of the fourth, after which fellow senior Dom Voegele slugged a ground-rule double to left. A wild pitch allowed Steckler to score and moved Voegele to third. An Alex Schreckenberg groundout made it a 4-2 game and got the Eagles faithful to make some noise.

The Eagles also looked to have something cooking in the bottom of the fifth – only for that golden opportunity to evaporate. Brennan Weik walked and his pinch runner was moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Reed Drabant. Steckler was hit by a pitch, putting Columbia in business. But Joliet Catholic reliever Michael Tuman struck out both Voegele and Schreckenberg looking to end that threat.

“That was probably the ballgame there for us in the fifth, but that’s baseball,” Columbia head coach Neal O’Donnell said. “That’s the heartache of it and beauty of it all at the same time.”

In the end, the Eagles were held to just two hits on the night.

“We just didn’t have many opportunities,” O’Donnell said.

Brady Mathews, a junior lefty pitcher who won Monday’s supersectional, pitched four shutout innings in relief of Riebeling.

Columbia advanced to Saturday’s final by virtue of a 9-0 victory Friday over DePaul College Prep. Voegele went the distance on the mound for the Eagles, striking out nine with no walks and just four hits allowed.

Steckler, Schreckenberg, Landgraf, Rosencrans, Weik and Riebeling collected two hits each for a Columbia offense that had 14 hits on the day.

Columbia saw the final games for 14 seniors who added two state trophies to the school’s collection the past two seasons.

“What a great group of kids,” O’Donnell said. “They called themselves a family, and I really feel our seniors embodied that, the way they came together as one. They won a lot of ballgames for us.”

A parade welcoming home the 2023 Class 2A state runners-up takes place about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Main Street in Columbia.