Eagles end season in playoffs

The Columbia High School football team ended its season Friday night in the first round of the IHSA Class 4A playoffs.

The Eagles (5-5) lost 49-13 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Dominic Voegele, a junior quarterback, scored both touchdowns for Columbia.

The game was scoreless after the first quarter, but Sacred Heart-Griffin finally found the endzone in the second quarter.

Following a pair of Springfield scores, Voegele ripped off a 53-yard TD run with just more than three minutes remaining in the first half.

Springfield answered with a touchdown late in the second quarter to take a 21-6 halftime lead.

Sacred Heart-Griffin scored two more TDs in the third quarter to put the game away.

Voegele scored his second TD of the night, a 46-yard run, with 6:20 left in the contest.

Voegele finished the night with 169 yards rushing and an 8-of-14 passing line for 51 yards.

Columbia senior running back Kyle McConachie was held to just 16 yards rushing on 13 carries.

“We gave them everything we had and competed the entire game,” Columbia head coach Scott Horner said. “The score was 21-6 with three minutes to go in the third quarter. Then we just ran out of gas.”

Despite a smaller roster size than in years past, Columbia was able to put together its 11th straight non-losing season. That is something Horner said he is especially proud of.

“I was extremely proud of our kids this season. I wasn’t really sure we could win five games and make the playoffs, and the kids worked and worked each week to improve and they found ways to win,” Horner said. “Couldn’t be happier about their progress.”

In addition to McConachie – who finished with 1,162 yards of offense and 15 TDs this season – seniors playing their final game for the Eagles were Owen Brewer, Dylan Hankins, Alizjah Jarvis, Jason Kuchinski, Grant Matheny, Drew Megginson, Jay Mistler and Drew Stumpf.

“It is always tough to see your seniors play their last game, but it is part of the process,” Horner said. “They were great leaders all year and I am super proud of them. It is my hope that our program gave them what they expected, but I know that they gave the program what it deserves.

“They kept the string going and they should be very proud of themselves.”