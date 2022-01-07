Dylan Murphy | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School basketball standout Dylan Murphy. The 6-foot-6 junior averaged 19.5 points per game to lead the Eagles to the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament championship last Wednesday and he was named tourney MVP. Murphy scored 21 points in the title game against Marquette. For the season, Murphy is averaging 16.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for Columbia (11-3). He is shooting 84 percent from the free-throw line and 35 percent from three-point range so far this season.