Columbia police and EMS personnel responded to a home in the 600 block of North Metter Avenue about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a 34-year-old man not conscious and not breathing due to a drug overdose.

Police said Narcan – a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose – was administered to the man, after which he was revived and transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for medical treatment.