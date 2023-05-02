Two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Foster Pond

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo fire and police departments responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for a two-vehicle crash with injuries and lane blockage in the 3600 block of Route 156 just east of Foster Pond.

The vehicles involved were a tan Jeep Wrangler which appeared to have been hauling a trailer and a white SUV which was off the highway.

Additional fire units were paged to assist with traffic control.

No information was immediately available regarding the extent of the injuries.

