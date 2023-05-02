Two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Foster Pond

Republic-Times- May 2, 2023

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo fire and police departments responded shortly before 6:15 p.m. Tuesday for a two-vehicle crash with injuries and lane blockage in the 3600 block of Route 156 just east of Foster Pond.

The vehicles involved were a tan Jeep Wrangler which appeared to have been hauling a trailer and a white SUV which was off the highway.

Additional fire units were paged to assist with traffic control.

No information was immediately available regarding the extent of the injuries.

Check back for more details as they become available.

