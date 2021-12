Columbia EMS assisted the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department in responding shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Imbs Station Road near Columbia for a report of an unresponsive male due to a likely drug overdose.

The man, aged in his late 40s, ran from the scene prior to responder arrival but police located him unconscious in the roadway not far from the address initially given in the 911 call.