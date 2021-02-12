Driver eludes I-255 traffic stop

A vehicle associated with a missing/endangered woman from Columbia sped away from a traffic stop attempt about 11 a.m. Friday on I-255 in Columbia.

A Columbia police officer attempted to conduct an investigative stop on a champagne Chevrolet Tahoe with Illinois plates on I-255 northbound at milepost 8, but it sped away and took Exit 10 toward Cahokia.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued to alert neighboring agencies, with Dupo and Cahokia police last observing the vehicle traveling north on Camp Jackson Road/Route 157 toward Centreville.