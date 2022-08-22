Double drug overdose save in Columbia

Two people were transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital following a double drug overdose save late Saturday night in Columbia.

Police said a female called 911 to request medical help at about 11 p.m., with the approximate location being Top Shooters Sports Bar, 531 Old Route 3. A responding officer was unable to located anyone needing medical assistance inside Top Shooters, but later discovered a gray 2015 Ford Mustang idle in the bar’s parking lot with two unresponsive individuals seen inside. The doors to the car were locked, so police used a lockout tool to open one of the doors.

With both occupants of the car still unresponsive, police and EMS administered two doses of Narcan – a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids – on each subject. This resulted in both subjects becoming conscious and breathing, per police, but they were still not fully alert.

The car’s occupants, a 24-year-old woman from St. Louis and a 30-year-old man from Columbia, were both transported by Columbia EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Police said it was determined that the caller in this incident was the woman experiencing an overdose.

Police located evidence inside the vehicle, and the case was turned over to the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois for investigation. Possible charges are pending.