Domestic incident results in 4 charged with drugs

Felony drug charges have been filed against four people after police responded to a domestic disturbance near Waterloo earlier this week.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence at 233 Country Club Lane shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance in progress. This ultimately led to a search warrant being obtained and executed soon after by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.

Marissa D. Johnson, 24, of Arnold, Mo., was charged with domestic battery after she allegedly struck a male household member with her fist, according to court information. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (MDMA ecstacy).

Also charged were Justin M. Valdes, 24, of St. Louis, with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Nicole M. Weems, 45, of Waterloo, with possession of methamphetamine, and Savannah N. Weems, 20, of Waterloo, with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).