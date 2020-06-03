Monroe County shows compassion, concern in wake of protests

Local residents hold signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement along Route 3 outside of Columbia High School on Tuesday evening.

The effects of a nationwide response to the recent death of George Floyd in Minnesota while in police custody has filtered down to Monroe County, albeit in much smaller fashion than large cities across the country have experienced.

During a May 25 arrest in Minneapolis, videos show that Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, kept his knee on the side of Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down. Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder and three other officers are being charged in connection with the incident.

Walmart and Rural King in Waterloo have temporarily removed firearms from the displays in their stores amid protests that have reached St. Louis following Floyd’s death.

“We have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution,” Walmart said in a statement. “Those items are available for purchase, but are being stored in a secure room.”

Monroe County law enforcement personnel took precautions Tuesday night after receiving reports via social media that South County Center just across the river in Missouri and some area Walmarts could be the meeting spots for protests. Despite plenty of rumor and speculation, however, there was nothing substantiated in regard to protests occurring there or in this county.

This chatter followed looting and damage at several businesses throughout St. Louis and four police officers being shot during violent unrest Monday night.

Columbia police conducted extra patrols throughout its city and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was also prepared to assist with any needed safety measures Tuesday night.

Sidewalk chalk seen in downtown Waterloo on Wednesday morning.

“We’re certainly aware of what’s going on around us and are taking the appropriate measures,” Columbia Police Chief Jerry Paul said.

Waterloo police stationed officers and vehicles at the entrances to Walmart late Tuesday night.

Motorists driving on Route 3 could see a few local residents holding signs in peaceful support of the Black Lives Matter movement outside of Columbia High School early Tuesday evening.

Wednesday morning, some downtown Waterloo business owners reported words and symbols written overnight in paint and sidewalk chalk that showed support for the same movement.

Waterloo Mercantile Co., located at the intersection of Main and First streets, reported the message “#BLM” painted in yellow on the side of its building.

“For those that know Jenny and I, we are the farthest thing from racist, feel for all the folks hurting in our country and pray for them and this situation daily,” Waterloo Mercantile co-owner Dennis Bullock posted on Facebook.