Death investigation in Columbia

The Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death earlier this week of a young man.

Police and EMS personnel responded shortly before 4:15 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in reference to a 20-year-old male reported to be not conscious and not breathing.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by CPD officers and Columbia EMS, to no avail.

The man was pronounced deceased and Monroe County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene. Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill identified the deceased as Matthew J. Southerland, 20, of Columbia.

A autopsy will be conducted to assist in finding a cause and manner of death, Hill said.

At this time, the death investigation continues.

