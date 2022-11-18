Death investigation in Columbia

Brian Zeiger

The death of a 40-year-old man in Columbia is under investigation, though officials do not believe foul play was involved.

Brian Lee Zeiger died Nov. 12.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said he was called to a property in the 100 block of West Market Street in Columbia that evening to assist the Columbia Police Department and Illinois State Police in a death investigation. Hill said he pronounced Zeiger deceased at 10:40 p.m.

“Autopsy and toxicology results are pending to help determine the cause and manner of death,” Hill said.

Zeiger, a native of Red Bud, was the owner of BZ Electric. A visitation is set for 4-7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud.

For his full obituary, click here.