Friday crash north of Waterloo

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department joined Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department in responding at 12:05 p.m. Friday to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on northbound Route 3 south of FF Road near Hope Christian Church.

The vehicle, a Ford F-350, left the highway and came to rest in a nearby field.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the male driver was breathing but unresponsive. Later, the driver was able to walk with assistance to an ambulance on the scene.

The driver was then transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.